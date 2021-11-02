Seafront Simulations - Freeware Channel Islands For MSFS

Seafront Simulations are very kindly giving away their Channel Islands scenery package for MSFS.

The Crown dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey are ever popular nautical destinations and perfect for island hopping flights between the three airports on Alderney (EGJA), Guernsey (EGJB) and Jersey (EGJJ).

Key Features

Over 3,400 vessels packing more than 10 marinas and coastline across 5 islands

Includes PBR vessels

Animated ships, motorboats and yachts

Night lighting in marinas

Navigation lighting on vessels

Yours for free!

Seafront Simulations are a brand new developer with a love for flight simulators and keen interest in the nautical. They have made it their sole focus to enhance the coastlines of Microsoft Flight Simulator and bring unparalleled immersion in their special little part of the scenery space.

