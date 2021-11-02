  • FlightSimExpo 2021 Schedule and Registration Launch

    Nels_Anderson
    FlightSimExpo 2021

    FlightSimExpo 2021 will be held on June 4-6, 2021 in San Diego and online. Attendees can view the initial event schedule and register for the in-person or online experiences at www.flightsimexpo.com

    SAN DIEGO - February 11, 2021 - FlightSimExpo has announced its 2021 event schedule will feature presentations from airline pilots, dispatchers, accident investigators, air traffic controllers, flight simulation developers, content creators, and an F-35 test pilot! Complete with two panel discussions, the three-day schedule of seminars will be available for attendees in-person in San Diego and livestreamed for registered online attendees.

    FlightSimExpo has also opened attendee registration for both in-person and online attendees. In-person attendees can register for $70, which includes access to all Saturday and Sunday seminars as well as the exhibit hall on June 5 and 6. As in previous years, Captains' Corner, an add-on educational seminar series held on Friday, June 4, is available for $10 as an add-on for in-person attendees. In-person attendees also receive complete online event access, including seminar recordings post-event.

    Knowing that some attendees may prefer to participate remotely, FlightSimExpo is offering an online-only registration this year. For $15, the online-only registration includes three-day seminar livestream access and the ability to view product videos, discounts, and exhibitor 'video booths' in the virtual exhibit hall.

    Given the uncertainty caused by ongoing global pandemic, FlightSimExpo will be polling registered attendees, developers, and the broader community next month regarding the final format of the event. Event sponsors and exhibitors will be announced following those discussions, and credit cards will not be charged until later this year.

    By pre-registering now, attendees help provide organizers with valuable planning information. "When we can approach sponsors and exhibitors with attendee registration numbers, we can have a much more productive conversation and deliver a conference that is most aligned with the community's wishes," says conference co-founder Evan Reiter. To offer full transparency to attendees, in the lead-up to the event, the FlightSimExpo web site will be updated weekly with attendee registration numbers and a list of developers who plan to attend in-person.

    The in-person component of FlightSimExpo 2021 will be held at the iconic Town and Country Resort in San Diego. Booking through FlightSimExpo, attendees receive a discounted overnight rate and special perks. As in past years, the conference has arranged travel discounts with Delta, Enterprise, Southwest, and WestJet.

    For more information on this year's event, organizers welcome the community to join Moosestaffa's Twitch stream this Saturday at 12pm PT (2000 GMT). Evan will join Mike to discuss FlightSimExpo 2021, developer feelings about the conference, and how the online component will work. "If you have questions or thoughts around how we can organize this year's show, join us on stream this Saturday," said Evan.

    As in previous years, FlightSimExpo is grateful to the streamers and content creators like Moosestaffa who help promote our show. "We love when streamers invite us on to discuss the event," continues Evan. "It gives us a great chance to talk directly to attendees and get input from experienced simmers like Mike." A full list of Media Partners is available alongside the 2021 event schedule and pre-registration details at www.flightsimexpo.com

