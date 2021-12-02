During what for many are now cold winter months, Aerosoft thought it might be a nice time to get away to an island. This weekend only, they are running an Islands Sale with a nice variety of island scenery add-ons available for 25% off the normal prices. Plan your island getaway now during this sale!
Included Islands
- Bali X
- Bali XP
- Bonaire Flamingo Airport X
- Bonaire Flamingo Airport XP
- FSDG - Seychelles V2.0
- FSDG - Mauritius XP
- FSDG - Rhodes XP
- FSDG - Rhodes FSX/P3D
- German Islands 1: East Frisian Islands XP
- Maldives X - The Malè Atolls
- Nassau X - Bahamas International Airport
- Skiathos v1.5
- Balearic Islands professional
- Balearic Islands professional - Ibiza
- Balearic Islands professional - Mallorca
- Balearic Islands professional - Menorca
- Balearic Islands X Evolution
- Helgoland for Aerofly FS 2
- Helgoland for FSX V2.0
- Helgoland for XP
- Helgoland professional for P3D
- Ibiza XP