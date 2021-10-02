Aerosoft - FSDG - Cusco for MSFS

Cusco International Airport is considered one of the most difficult airports in the world because of the high altitude, the difficult winds, and of course the big slope of the runway. With an altitude difference of almost 50 (!) meters between both ends of the runway, pilots have only one direction to land and take off, regardless of the winds, which often makes both maneuvers a real challenge. The lack of an ILS and the sight of a crashed B737 at the side of the runway aren't helping much either.

This airport is only for skilled pilots - are you one of them?

Features

Fully accurate rendition of Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport, Cusco, Peru (SPZO) and surroundings

Enhanced Cusco city with extra landmarks and buildings

Custom mesh

Sloped runway

Custom built for MSFS with latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights, parallax windows and ground materials

Includes static aircraft for even more authenticity

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Includes tool to fix wrong airport name in MSFS

Manual included

