Virtualcol Update 1.9.7 for Beechcraft 99 Series MSFS

    Virtualcol - Beechcraft Model 99 Series for MSFS

    After the launch of our product, we received several suggestions to modify things in our model. We thank all the customers and people who helped us by indicating the problems and inconveniences that they found, and most importantly, your kind patience and understanding.

    It is very important to understand that this is a new Flight Simulator, several things, especially operational development, have changed compared to previous simulators and the SDK is not yet complete, so it has not been easy for any of us who develop to publish a product completely finished and working properly, especially those that are not type PROP airplanes, because only for these type of airplanes exist enough written information, video and examples, but for cases such as TUBROPROP or JET, there are still many doubts that it has not been possible to be easily resolved, especially on the subject of sounds.

    The new version 1.9.7 includes:

    • Sound issues and volume solved
    • Flaps issues fixed
    • Engines power solved
    • VOR2 indicator set with NAV2
    • Error in external model mapping of fin below v-tail
    • Color propeller and fuel condition levers, changed
    • Flight dynamics fixed
    • Toe brakes inverted solved
    • Camera views fixed – Included Passeger view using Instruments 6 –
    • Throttle, Mixture and Propeller levers handling

    At this time still continue a problem with ADF frequencies because we are using the code indicated by Asobo in its SDK, but at this time it was not possible the needle of our gauge detecting it.

    Please verify with the Store where you bought the product to get again the corresponding setup.

    If you consider other issues to solve, please contact us to our e-mail [email protected].

    FlightSim.Com Store Customers: Like every product in our store, you can always get the latest version simply by downloading it again. Login to your store account and click on "My Account". There you will find download links for all your purchases. Just download and install again to update to the latest version.

    Purchase Virtualcol - Beechcraft Model 99 Series for MSFS 2020

