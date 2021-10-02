Virtualcol Update 1.9.7 for Beechcraft 99 Series MSFS

After the launch of our product, we received several suggestions to modify things in our model. We thank all the customers and people who helped us by indicating the problems and inconveniences that they found, and most importantly, your kind patience and understanding.

It is very important to understand that this is a new Flight Simulator, several things, especially operational development, have changed compared to previous simulators and the SDK is not yet complete, so it has not been easy for any of us who develop to publish a product completely finished and working properly, especially those that are not type PROP airplanes, because only for these type of airplanes exist enough written information, video and examples, but for cases such as TUBROPROP or JET, there are still many doubts that it has not been possible to be easily resolved, especially on the subject of sounds.

The new version 1.9.7 includes:

Sound issues and volume solved

Flaps issues fixed

Engines power solved

VOR2 indicator set with NAV2

Error in external model mapping of fin below v-tail

Color propeller and fuel condition levers, changed

Flight dynamics fixed

Toe brakes inverted solved

Camera views fixed – Included Passeger view using Instruments 6 –

Throttle, Mixture and Propeller levers handling

At this time still continue a problem with ADF frequencies because we are using the code indicated by Asobo in its SDK, but at this time it was not possible the needle of our gauge detecting it.

Please verify with the Store where you bought the product to get again the corresponding setup.

If you consider other issues to solve, please contact us to our e-mail [email protected].

