Update From PMDG Regarding The Status Of Their 777-200ER

As we wrap up one workday and start another, I am happy to report that we have reached a point where we are beginning to implement the process that moves both our free update and the new product (PMDG 777-200ER) into release.

We have some details that we are still cleaning up, but the hard work and much of the difficult quality control tasking is completed and the items remaining are mostly polish, cleanup and closeout. These things, like the major tasks, do take a bit of time so we are currently looking at between 7-14 days to release. To describe that differently, we are looking at a release in the range of 17-24FEB.

We anticipate releasing both the massive, free update for the PMDG 777-200LR/F Base Package and the PMDG 777-300ER Expansion Package simultaneously with the new PMDG 777-200ER Expansion Package.

Source