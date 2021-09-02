Tutorial: How To Enter The Traffic Pattern

How To Enter The Traffic Pattern - CJ4 WorkingTitle Mod + Savage Grravel MSFS 2020 By thecorporatepilotdad

This tutorial shows the ways to enter the traffic pattern at a non-towered airport and at an airport with a control tower. Sectional charts and diagrams are made as well as names of each leg in the traffic pattern.

The CJ4 Working Title Mod (jet) and the Savage Grravel (prop) aircraft are used in this video.

This video is intended only for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

About The Working Title CJ4 Mod

The Working Title Cessn Citation CJ4 mod is a freeware third party upgrade of the popular bizjet that is a default aircraft in MSFS 2020. The mod makes the plane more realistic by upgrading systems and features to better match the real world aircraft.

About The Savage Carbon - STOL Realism Mod

The Savage Carbon is a custom backcountry aircraft built to be a versatile high performance stick and rudder bush machine. She excels at STOL yet flies with XCubs. She’s a load of fun. She’s also pretty close to a study level bush bird.

Working Title MSFS Mods on Github

Working Title Cessna Citation CJ4 Operator's Guide

Savage Grravel Aircraft