Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 1 for MSFS

Grenadines Islands Vol. 1 offers you the experience of inter-island connections between Union island and Carriacou, a perfect destination for GA flights or some commercial flights with STOL capacity planes such as the well-known Twin Otter.
Operations on Union represent a real challenge with its small runway of 750 m (2460 ft) and a hill in the axis it is the second most difficult airport in the Caribbean after the well-known Gustaf III Airport.
Features
- Accurate and detailed rendition of Union airport (ICAO) TVSU and Lauriston airport TGPZ
- High-resolution buildings and clutter objects PBR
- Optimized for great performance and visual quality
- Night lighting on buildings
