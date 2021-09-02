  • Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 1 for MSFS

    Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 1 for MSFS

    Grenadines Islands Vol. 1 offers you the experience of inter-island connections between Union island and Carriacou, a perfect destination for GA flights or some commercial flights with STOL capacity planes such as the well-known Twin Otter.

    Operations on Union represent a real challenge with its small runway of 750 m (2460 ft) and a hill in the axis it is the second most difficult airport in the Caribbean after the well-known Gustaf III Airport.

    Features

    • Accurate and detailed rendition of Union airport (ICAO) TVSU and Lauriston airport TGPZ
    • High-resolution buildings and clutter objects PBR
    • Optimized for great performance and visual quality
    • Night lighting on buildings

    Purchase Aerosoft - DSky - Grenadines Islands Vol. 1 for MSFS
    See other Aerosoft scenery for MSFS 2020

