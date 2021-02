Pushback Express Now Has Custom Vehicles In MSFS

Pushback Express recently made a major break-through!

While the feature itself is still in development, Pushback Express can now display its own custom vehicles in MSFS!

Pushback Express is a commercial pushback utility for MSFS.

It features Voice and Button Control and multi-language support, including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Russian.

The product is currently 30 percent off at the FlightSim.Com Store:

