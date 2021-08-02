Aer Lingus Virtual Opens New Web Site

Aer Lingus Virtual vEIN has had a very successful period of late. The staff team has increased substantially and the pilot roster is growing daily. The web site has had an overhaul to modernize it and give it a clean feel. A lot of new features have been included to give our members all the information needed to have a successful virtual career with vEIN.

The VA also released a new logo which can be seen here

The VA has also commenced tours which give our pilots something different to do and with our new auto awards system they get rewarded once a tour has been completed. The first tour was a circuit of Australia which proved very popular starting and finishing in Sydney.

As for the future training material is being currently worked on by our training department and our events and marketing department also have a few nice ideas that will be announced soon. The introduction of classic routes will also be introduced in the near future. A bright future lies ahead and we will celebrate our 4th Birthday on June the 1st in style.

We do currently have a vacancy for a Tech Director on our board so if anyone is interested please email [email protected]

That's about it for now, so if you fancy flying for Aer Lingus virtual please visit us at www.virtualei.net where you would be more than welcome.

Alan Cooke

vEIN Owner

virtualei.net