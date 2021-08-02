  • Aer Lingus Virtual Opens New Web Site

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-08-2021 04:21 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aer Lingus Virtual Opens New Web Site

    Aer Lingus Virtual vEIN has had a very successful period of late. The staff team has increased substantially and the pilot roster is growing daily. The web site has had an overhaul to modernize it and give it a clean feel. A lot of new features have been included to give our members all the information needed to have a successful virtual career with vEIN.

    The VA also released a new logo which can be seen here.

    The VA has also commenced tours which give our pilots something different to do and with our new auto awards system they get rewarded once a tour has been completed. The first tour was a circuit of Australia which proved very popular starting and finishing in Sydney.

    As for the future training material is being currently worked on by our training department and our events and marketing department also have a few nice ideas that will be announced soon. The introduction of classic routes will also be introduced in the near future. A bright future lies ahead and we will celebrate our 4th Birthday on June the 1st in style.

    We do currently have a vacancy for a Tech Director on our board so if anyone is interested please email [email protected]

    That's about it for now, so if you fancy flying for Aer Lingus virtual please visit us at www.virtualei.net where you would be more than welcome.

    Alan Cooke
    vEIN Owner
    virtualei.net

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Garciamk3g

    Orcas Island Arrival C206 Cargo Plane (FS2004)

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    Just got Back from an Air Hauler Delivery :pilot: Scenery (Orcas Island FS2004)

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 05:31 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    I Shall Persist . . . .

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I plan to post a six-month critique of MSFS soon, highlighting both the good and the execrable. Meanwhile, I couldn't resist posting this...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 05:30 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Where are the nameplates?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I've selected "show traffic nameplates," but I never see any, even when ATC is warning me of another plane in my vicinity and asking me to...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 05:27 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Well, today I picked up another tidbit about the Boeing 717-200

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    In the process of downloading this aircraft, I also discovered that it is basically the same thing as the McDonnell Douglas MD-95. Who would have...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 05:27 PM Go to last post