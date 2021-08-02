  • Brisbane To Be Next Destination From Orbx Team

    Brisbane To Be Next Destination From Orbx Team

    Following on from Singapore, Brisbane is the next destination for the Orbx team, with a release date later this month (MSFS).

    Our next destination for the Landmarks takes us back to Australia with Brisbane, the most populated city and capital of the state of Queensland. The city was founded upon the traditional lands of the Jagera and Turrbal people on the banks of the Brisbane River which took it's name from Sir Thomas Brisbane, the governor of New South Wales at the time.

    Brisbane To Be Next Destination From Orbx Team

    With its laid-back charm, Brisbane is a cosmopolitan hub for arts, culture and a subtropical alfresco lifestyle. The city sees clear blue skies all year round and is a popular tourist destination offering many landmarks and attractions. Our TrueEarth team, led by respected flight sim developer, Holger Sandmann, have recreated this global city with carefully selected POIs, custom orthos and terraforming refinements to capture the feel and vibes of the city.

    Orbx Shares Preview Images of Landmarks Singapore City
    Orbx Releases Volanta Flight Tracker

