  • Stairport Sceneries Previews Wasserkuppe For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-08-2021 01:53 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Stairport Sceneries Previews Wasserkuppe For MSFS

    Walking in a Winter Wonderland...

    Stairport Sceneries Previews Wasserkuppe For MSFS

    Stairport Sceneries Previews Wasserkuppe For MSFS

    The gliding center on the Wasserkuppe includes the oldest gliding school in the world, a paragliding school, the German glider museum and the Wasserkuppe airfield for gliders and powered aircraft, which is used by the four resident glider clubs and the Wasserkuppe flying school. While on the eastern part of the airfield with the 670-meter asphalt track powered aircraft, motor gliders and gliders in aerotow start is the western part above the road, the so-called "World Sailor", the wind grid position of the glider. In addition, the mountain is also a popular launch site for hang gliders, paragliders and model aviators. In keeping with the tradition of the mountain, numerous gliding events and model flying competitions take place on the Wasserkuppe every year.

    Source
    Stairport Sceneries Previews Greater Moncton For MSFS
    Stairport Sceneries Previews CYQM For X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    May I run Multiple Screen views with X-Plane?

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    I'm an old FSX & P3D who decided to try 2020 and was hugely disappointed with it. For one thing, they only use one screen view at a time. I assume...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:34 PM Go to last post
    RodTod

    Extreme Frustration with A2A C172....EXTREME!

    Thread Starter: RodTod

    I really want to like this plane...but I cant! I have read and read and read the manual, searched the forums, googled all the way until i got the...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 02:34 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: VOR Tutorial With Navigraph - TBM 930 - MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22031-VOR-Tutorial-With-Navigraph-TBM-930-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: thecorporatepilotdad Today, 02:10 PM Go to last post
    TerryB

    Replacement desktop for MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: TerryB

    I am based in Lancashire, England and I started flying with MS Flight Simulator many years ago when it came on a single floppy disc and have...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 01:54 PM Go to last post