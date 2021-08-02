TDM Scenery Design Announces Alicante Airport For MSFS

Alicante Airport will soon be added to our range of first-class airports.

Alicante-Elche Airport, originally named El Altet, is (as of 2019) the fifth-busiest airport in Spain based on passenger numbers, and the main airport serving the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia. El Altet airport opened on 4 May 1967, replacing the older aerodrome La Rabassa that had served Alicante since 1936. It took its name after the El Altet area (a part of Elche's countryside) where it was built. The first commercial flight that landed at the airport was a Convair Metropolitan by Aviaco. Terminal N is the only terminal currently in service. Terminals 1 and 2 have been closed since the opening of Terminal N in 2011.

