  • TDM Scenery Design Announces Alicante Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-08-2021 01:32 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TDM Scenery Design Announces Alicante Airport For MSFS

    Alicante Airport will soon be added to our range of first-class airports.

    TDM Scenery Design Announces Alicante Airport For MSFS

    Alicante-Elche Airport, originally named El Altet, is (as of 2019) the fifth-busiest airport in Spain based on passenger numbers, and the main airport serving the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia. El Altet airport opened on 4 May 1967, replacing the older aerodrome La Rabassa that had served Alicante since 1936. It took its name after the El Altet area (a part of Elche's countryside) where it was built. The first commercial flight that landed at the airport was a Convair Metropolitan by Aviaco. Terminal N is the only terminal currently in service. Terminals 1 and 2 have been closed since the opening of Terminal N in 2011.

    Source
    TDM Scenery Design Showcases Caracas Airport For MSFS
    TDM Airport A Coruna Released For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    May I run Multiple Screen views with X-Plane?

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    I'm an old FSX & P3D who decided to try 2020 and was hugely disappointed with it. For one thing, they only use one screen view at a time. I assume...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:34 PM Go to last post
    RodTod

    Extreme Frustration with A2A C172....EXTREME!

    Thread Starter: RodTod

    I really want to like this plane...but I cant! I have read and read and read the manual, searched the forums, googled all the way until i got the...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 02:34 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: VOR Tutorial With Navigraph - TBM 930 - MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22031-VOR-Tutorial-With-Navigraph-TBM-930-MSFS-2020

    Last Post By: thecorporatepilotdad Today, 02:10 PM Go to last post
    TerryB

    Replacement desktop for MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: TerryB

    I am based in Lancashire, England and I started flying with MS Flight Simulator many years ago when it came on a single floppy disc and have...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 01:54 PM Go to last post