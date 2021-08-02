  • Onfinal Studio Previews Bronnoysund Airport For MSFS

    Onfinal Studio Previews Bronnoysund Airport For MSFS

    On their Facebook page, Onfinal Studio has released a single preview image for their upcoming Bronnoysund Airport (ENBN) in Norway for Microsoft Flight Simulator. They already have several other Scandinavian airport scenery projects in the works for MSFS 2020.

    Brønnøysund Airport, Brønnøy (ENBN) is a regional airport located in the town of Brønnøysund, in the municipality of Brønnøy, Nordland county, Norway. The airport is owned and operated by the state-owned Avinor and serves the southern part of Helgeland. It has a 1200 by 30m (3937 by 98 ft) runway numbered 04/22 and is served by Widerøe, which operates their Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft to Oslo, Trondheim, Bodø, Bergen and other airports in Helgeland. The airport also serves offshore helicopter flights by CHC Helikopter Service to Norne and temporary oil rigs in the Norwegian Sea. In 2014, the airport served 117,471 passengers, making it the second-busiest regional airport in Norway, after Florø Airport.

