VSKYLABS Update On Pond Racer And A22-LS

    VSKYLABS development NEWS FLASH!The VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 ("Pond Racer") Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research: As noted in previous posts, the VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 Project is introducing an enhanced yet plausible version of the Model-158 which is incorporating a highly defined and robust PT6-A Turbojet propulsion simulation and other enhancements/modifications that are aimed to extend the aircraft usability in addition the basic "Stick and Throttle" Racing aircraft usage.

    Enhancements are including the PT6-A propulsion implementation, pressurized cockpit, on-board Oxygen system, navigation aids, auto-pilot, Anti-icing and De-icing systems and more.

    In order to stay truthful to the original design, all enhancements are being built around the SOLID CORE of the original Model-158 design, and with true-to-life, plausible integrations to the aircraft. A lot of thinking and effort is being made to include the "Rutan design approach spirit" as well.

    Based on the original Model-158 general cockpit layout, the interior is designed with a "Sporty" 90's look-and-feel!

    The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project will soon be showcased deeper and closer, as development is reaching its goals for initial release version v1.0.

    These two projects are under development for quite a long time now (long months, and more than a year). This is quite normal, although the wait can get a bit "painful" to some...This is the nature of such projects development process that involves a delicate multi-aspect design, engineering and development effort. If all goes as expected, BOTH project are SCHEDULED FOR RELEASE during February and March 2021(!!!) This is quite close and approaching fast! So Stay tuned!

