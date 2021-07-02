Perfect Flight - FSX Missions - Iberia Bundle Pack Version

Iberia Líneas Aéreas de España, is the flag carrier airline of Spain, founded in 1927. It operates an international network of services from its main base of Madrid-Barajas Airport. Iberia, with Iberia Regional (operated by an independent carrier Air Nostrum) and with Iberia Express, is a part of Iberia Group.. The package, designed by Perfect Flight to work with FSX and Prepar3D V2, V3 and V4. adds more value and enjoyment to your desktop simulation experience.

This bundle includes 3 products released as single mission packs for FSX:

FSX Missions - Iberia Airbus A321

FSX Missions - Iberia CRJ-700

FSX Missions - Boeing 747-400

Product Features

Fully compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Steam Version.

Fleet: The fleet includes three variants of the default FSX Airbus A321: old livery, new livery and “Disneyland”, two variants of the default Bombardier CRJ-700 in Iberia Air Nostrum old and new livery and two variants of the default Boeing 747-400 in Iberia old and new livery.

All planes with free FMC, extra options and high resolution textures for the VC panel.

Missions Pack – 100 missions with exclusive features: flight briefing, cabin preparation (frequencies, autopilot etc.), step by step check lists procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descend, landing, parking) with prompt menu. Crew announcements, speed calls and restriction, captain speaking, GPWS and much more! Fly for hours and hours of very enjoyment in a large range of scenarios.

Custom Settings – Fully customizable with our exclusive special feature that lets you to use a plane of your choice (instead of the included fleet) and to edit weather, time, date and season for each approach/mission. You do not need an external program or complicated actions such as adjustment, modification or file editing. Just install the special feature, choose the plane, weather, time, date and season direct from the FSX Free Flight Menu, then choose the desired mission and fly with your favorite aircraft and settings without losing the Success message.

Complete Documentation - Product includes airport info and charts for all destination and a useful User Guide.

PES (Passengers Entertainment System) – Missions also feature the exclusive PES (Passengers Entertainment System), wit five new and unreleased soundtracks. The PES is fully customizable with your own sound tracks.

Missions Feature

Interactive briefing

Pre-start checklist

cockpit and cabin preparation (frequencies, autopilot, etc.)

Taxi checklist

Captain speaking taxi announcement

Flight attendant taxi briefing

Before takeoff checklist

Takeoff calls (60, 80, V1, Vr, V2, gear up, flaps up)

After takeoff checklist

10000 feet warnings

Flight attendant announcement

18000 feet warnings (altimeter)

Altitude alert

Descent checklist

Landing checklist

Flight attendant landing briefing

GPSW (2500, 1000, 500, 400, 300 200, MA, 100, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10)

After landing checklist

Flight attendant after landing briefing

Purchase Perfect Flight - FSX Missions - Iberia Bundle Pack Version