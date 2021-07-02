  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

    SVFlyer

    Landing practice

    SVFlyer

    To me the most fun, dynamic, and challenging thing you do while flying, is landing, which I’m lousy at. To that end, I’d like to just practice...

    marcroussy Today, 12:10 PM
    mikeindevon

    Anybody know this airport

    mikeindevon

    When you load up MSFS 2020 there is a screen that is headed 48 Airport Data Updates. Does anybody know which airport is shown in the picture?

    amberdog1 Today, 11:42 AM
    shb7

    South east coast of the us very swampy.

    shb7

    I'm flying down the east coast of the us, and the land seems to be very swampy, with hundreds of rivers, streams,lakes and ponds, so people can...

    shb7 Today, 10:57 AM
    neilends

    Questions about ILS for real or sim pilots

    neilends

    After crashing/disintegrating my CJ4 on 3 consecutive attempts at landing at Grand Rapids, MI in bad weather, I should probably try to figure out why...

    neilends Today, 10:53 AM