PILOT'S Releases Cedar Key Airport MSFS

We just have released our first airport for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Have fun flying at KCDK - Cedar Key Airport, the aerodrome with the shortest paved runway in the state of Florida, US. No room for error, if you don't want to hit the shallow waters of Daughtry Bayou.

Or just check out the wildlife at the surrounding bird sanctuary. But mind, with our new "Zeit-Dynamic Scenery" birds and other animals show up or maybe later or somewhere else. Find them!

