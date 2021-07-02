Review: M'M Simulations Stockholm Skavsta For MSFS
By FilbertFlies
Stockholm Skavsta Airport or Nyköping Airport (IATA: NYO, ICAO: ESKN) is an international airport near Nyköping, Sweden, 5 km (3.1 miles) northwest of its urban area and approximately 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Stockholm. It is served by low-cost airlines and cargo operators, and is the fifth-largest airport in Sweden, with an ability to handle 2.5 million passengers annually.
The M'M Simulations scenery package includes:
- Accurately modeled terminal and interior
- Custom night lighting
- Custom parking positions matching with real life
- Custom surroundings
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
FilbertFlies
