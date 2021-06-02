  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 8 for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-06-2021 11:23 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 8 for MSFS

    Here we have another twenty hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic license and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

    As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

    In volume 8 we have a new tool (only if you are flying an ADF equipped aircraft like the Aerolite 103). Let me first say, I am not an expert on ADF/NDB, I simply place them to help you find your airfield.

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 8 for MSFS

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 8 for MSFS

    Included Airfields

    1. Bedlands Gate Penrith
    2. Binham, Norfolk
    3. Brook Farm, Ecclestone
    4. Burnham Thorpe
    5. Camphill Gliding
    6. Charterhall Airfield
    7. Compton Abbas
    8. Draycott Farm Strip
    9. Easton Maudit
    10. Eddesfield
    11. Enstone
    12. Gringley on the Hill
    13. Lower Upham
    14. Marshland
    15. Maypole Farm
    16. Melbury
    17. Michael White Eire
    18. Milden
    19. Strathaven Airfield
    20. Temple Bruer

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 8 for MSFS

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 8 for MSFS

    Along with the scenery you also get a 26 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 8 for MSFS
    See all Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post
    SVFlyer

    Landing practice

    Thread Starter: SVFlyer

    To me the most fun, dynamic, and challenging thing you do while flying, is landing, which I’m lousy at. To that end, I’d like to just practice...

    Last Post By: mikeblom13 Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Gina in wooden shoes

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk1067

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 11:43 AM Go to last post
    neilends

    VR in bad weather is amazing

    Thread Starter: neilends

    I know there are differing opinions about VR right now, and I'm probably somewhere in the middle of many of them: flying with my VR headset (Oculus...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 11:41 AM Go to last post