Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 8 for MSFS

Here we have another twenty hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic license and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

In volume 8 we have a new tool (only if you are flying an ADF equipped aircraft like the Aerolite 103). Let me first say, I am not an expert on ADF/NDB, I simply place them to help you find your airfield.

Included Airfields

Bedlands Gate Penrith Binham, Norfolk Brook Farm, Ecclestone Burnham Thorpe Camphill Gliding Charterhall Airfield Compton Abbas Draycott Farm Strip Easton Maudit Eddesfield Enstone Gringley on the Hill Lower Upham Marshland Maypole Farm Melbury Michael White Eire Milden Strathaven Airfield Temple Bruer

Along with the scenery you also get a 26 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

