  • Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT Build 3.3 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-05-2021 11:55 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Changelog Build 3.3

    FIXES AND REPAIRS:

    • Autopilot bug concerning VS mode not always showing is repaired.
    • Non functioning buttons on the panel labeled as dummy buttons so there is no confusion.
    • Prop Tooltip Repaired
    • Elevator Trim Dial direction incorrect, reset.
    • Manual updates carried out, sections added on Autopilot VS management, and LH Pilots Instrument Pod layout.

    ENHANCEMENTS AND MODS:

    • Doors now open! Dino Cattaneo technology installed, enabled to get around click-box-bug.
    • Cargo Door release linked to red knob in cockpit; previously the Emergency Gear Release. Repurposed.
    • Circuit Breaker button textures enhanced.
    • Heading and Course nobs are now Asobo coded and feature click-hopping 10-deg increments as well as hold/clicking left and right. Faster then previous FSX animation coding.
    • Proper plastic coating to interior door latches applied over former metal Material for authentic accuracy

    EXISTING BUGS:

    • Avionics Switch Not Animating
    • Heading Knob Not Rotating, I broke the animation...
    • Heading knob moves VOR1 knob/instrument also, could be a sim issue, unknown presently

    Introduction

    This is the sleek, high performance French 4 seater 'Trinidad' by Socata Aerospace in France. This 250 HP Turbocharged Edition of the Trinidad line, the TB-21 GT, is a fast cruiser, hitting cruise speeds of 200 MPH or 180+ knots. Some were fitted with oxygen systems for high altitude cruising, up to 25,000 feet ASL. She was designed with a very advanced interior with automotive style instrument panel featuring 'instrument pods' similar to the Lotus Esprit and Lamborghini Countach of that era. Even today, her instrument panel design is more advanced in appearence to other manufacturers.

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Features

    • 22 (twenty two) different paint schemes!
    • 3 different interior themes: gray, tan, neon euro blue
    • Extreme detail virtual cockpit with updated and modified mesh, mapping, and graphics
    • Disappearing control yoke for visibility
    • Extreme high-resolution textures in PBR format complete with bump mapping
    • Asobo high end avionics including their GNS530 and GNS430 GPS systems
    • Sound pack is also an Asobo creation with some incredible sound effects that only MSFS sound systems feature which include bumping sounds, performance maneuver 'groans' from the airframe, and other cool effects
    • Fold up arm rests

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Purchase Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BillD22

    Escape From New York (KLGA)

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Enough with today's snowstorm in New York. Fuggetaboutit!!!! In these shots we're heading to sunshine and warmth in Miami in our United...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 01:25 PM Go to last post
    djfierce

    A walk in the clouds

    Thread Starter: djfierce

    Angwin (2O3) to Little River (KLLR) Atop Howell Mountain in Napa's wine country, sits a small jewel almost removed from reality. Angwin is the...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 01:24 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Gina in wooden shoes

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk1067

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 01:23 PM Go to last post
    djfierce

    West Coast Sunrise 7W1 to KEKA

    Thread Starter: djfierce

    7W1 (Port of Ilwaco Airport) to KEKA (Murray Field Airport, Eureka CA)

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 01:21 PM Go to last post