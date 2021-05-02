Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT Build 3.3 Released

Changelog Build 3.3

Autopilot bug concerning VS mode not always showing is repaired.

Non functioning buttons on the panel labeled as dummy buttons so there is no confusion.

Prop Tooltip Repaired

Elevator Trim Dial direction incorrect, reset.

Manual updates carried out, sections added on Autopilot VS management, and LH Pilots Instrument Pod layout.

FIXES AND REPAIRS:

ENHANCEMENTS AND MODS:

Doors now open! Dino Cattaneo technology installed, enabled to get around click-box-bug.

Cargo Door release linked to red knob in cockpit; previously the Emergency Gear Release. Repurposed.

Circuit Breaker button textures enhanced.

Heading and Course nobs are now Asobo coded and feature click-hopping 10-deg increments as well as hold/clicking left and right. Faster then previous FSX animation coding.

Proper plastic coating to interior door latches applied over former metal Material for authentic accuracy

EXISTING BUGS:

Avionics Switch Not Animating

Heading Knob Not Rotating, I broke the animation...

Heading knob moves VOR1 knob/instrument also, could be a sim issue, unknown presently

Introduction

This is the sleek, high performance French 4 seater 'Trinidad' by Socata Aerospace in France. This 250 HP Turbocharged Edition of the Trinidad line, the TB-21 GT, is a fast cruiser, hitting cruise speeds of 200 MPH or 180+ knots. Some were fitted with oxygen systems for high altitude cruising, up to 25,000 feet ASL. She was designed with a very advanced interior with automotive style instrument panel featuring 'instrument pods' similar to the Lotus Esprit and Lamborghini Countach of that era. Even today, her instrument panel design is more advanced in appearence to other manufacturers.

Features

22 (twenty two) different paint schemes!

3 different interior themes: gray, tan, neon euro blue

Extreme detail virtual cockpit with updated and modified mesh, mapping, and graphics

Disappearing control yoke for visibility

Extreme high-resolution textures in PBR format complete with bump mapping

Asobo high end avionics including their GNS530 and GNS430 GPS systems

Sound pack is also an Asobo creation with some incredible sound effects that only MSFS sound systems feature which include bumping sounds, performance maneuver 'groans' from the airframe, and other cool effects

Fold up arm rests

