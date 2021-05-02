Aldinga Airfield Preview From AUscene For MSFS

Sneak Peek! Introducing Aldinga Airfield (YADG) for MSFS.

Located in the heart of the McLaren Vale Wine region, Aldinga Airfield is the perfect gateway to other areas of South Australia including Kangaroo Island and the Eyre Peninsula.

Aldinga is the first of two airports that we currently have in development, be sure to stay tuned for more previews and the next "guess the airport" competition.

Aldinga Airfield was built in 1976 by a group of pilots who wanted an authentic airfield that could access the McLaren Vale wine region. The airfield received significant support from other pilots and aviators and was eventually built with a paved runway, and constructed parking areas. Today the airfield is used mostly by private pilots, Adelaide Biplanes and people who are passing through from Kangaroo Island, Eyre Peninsula and other places. The airfield is outside the main Adelaide controlled airspace, making it easy for VFR pilots to operate in and out of the airfield. The airfield has over 50 parking hangars, most of which are privately owned. The perimeter of the airfield is housed with a hip-level fence, which gives an unblocked view of aircraft landing on the runways. However, especially on approach for runway 32, there are large trees and heavy shrubs at close to the runway threshold, which can be tricky and dangerous for pilots who are landing or departing from that runway.

