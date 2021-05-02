  • Orbx Shares Preview Images of Landmarks Singapore City

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-05-2021 11:08 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Shares Preview Images of Landmarks Singapore City for MSFS 2020

    Singapore, the bustling city-state in Southeast Asia, is famous for its booming economy and multiculturalism. A former British colonial outpost in the monsoonal Indian Ocean trade circuit, Singapore today boasts one of the world's busiest ports, as well as thriving finance and services sectors.

    Orbx Shares Preview Images of Landmarks Singapore City for MSFS 2020

    Our TrueEarth team, led by the renowned Holger Sandmann, have packaged together 150 Points of Interest (POI) with 20 high-detail POIs being developed in-house by our Havant Studio (Newcastle, Graz and the upcoming Brisbane). These carefully selected high-detail POIs allow you to get up close and personal, whilst still maintaining excellent performance across the city.

    The 130 medium-detail POIs are the perfect balance between quality and performance. They allow us to capture the essence of the city's unique architecture, without impacting performance.

    Orbx Shares Preview Images of Landmarks Singapore City for MSFS 2020

    Source
    Orbx Releases Volanta Flight Tracker
    Orbx Releases Trailer For Sandefjord Torp Airport For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    HoratioWondersocks

    Ybcs Cairns Aus

    Thread Starter: HoratioWondersocks

    I Found this post in FScom. The OP got no takers . I have the same problem. Any thoughts ,ideas ,work arounds etc........ YBCS !!! Hello...

    Last Post By: HoratioWondersocks Today, 11:38 AM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    I Shall Persist . . . .

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I plan to post a six-month critique of MSFS soon, highlighting both the good and the execrable. Meanwhile, I couldn't resist posting this...

    Last Post By: UPHILL3 Today, 11:35 AM Go to last post
    mikeindevon

    Anybody know this airport

    Thread Starter: mikeindevon

    When you load up MSFS 2020 there is a screen that is headed 48 Airport Data Updates. Does anybody know which airport is shown in the picture?

    Last Post By: Rockcliffe Today, 10:09 AM Go to last post
    ArnieA

    Weather

    Thread Starter: ArnieA

    My internet works fine but I can't download Realtime weather. The error I get is check your connection or configuration. Does anybody have any ideas?

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:24 AM Go to last post