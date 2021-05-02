Orbx Shares Preview Images of Landmarks Singapore City

Singapore, the bustling city-state in Southeast Asia, is famous for its booming economy and multiculturalism. A former British colonial outpost in the monsoonal Indian Ocean trade circuit, Singapore today boasts one of the world's busiest ports, as well as thriving finance and services sectors.

Our TrueEarth team, led by the renowned Holger Sandmann, have packaged together 150 Points of Interest (POI) with 20 high-detail POIs being developed in-house by our Havant Studio (Newcastle, Graz and the upcoming Brisbane). These carefully selected high-detail POIs allow you to get up close and personal, whilst still maintaining excellent performance across the city.

The 130 medium-detail POIs are the perfect balance between quality and performance. They allow us to capture the essence of the city's unique architecture, without impacting performance.

