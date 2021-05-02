  • MSFS February 4th, 2021 - Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS February 4th, 2021 - Development Update

    World Update 3 content is complete and is in the final test phase. The photogrammetry cities are in place and look great. We anticipate that the update will be ready for you on February 11th and the team appreciates your continued patience and understanding. We are looking forward to releasing this content to you!

    Development Roadmap

    Feedback Snapshot

    MSFS 2020 feedback snapshot

    SDK Update

    DevMode:

    • We fixed Jetway & Control Tower translation issues.
    • Children items of Projected Mesh and Control Tower can no longer be displayed on screen if their parent item is hidden.
    • FX in-game are coming soon: contrails and landing effect will be available for our aircraft in one of the next few updates. The editor is still being reviewed and improved.
    • We added customizable key shortcuts.

    WebAssembly:

    • The MouseAircraft left gauge has been reworked to provide clearer information.

