Jetstream Designs Previews Milano Linate Airport for MSFS

    Milano Linate LIML for MSFS will be available soon! The real airport has undergone huge works in the past two years:

    • A new concourse has been built
    • The main terminal has been renovated landside
    • The ground has changed a bit
    • A new hangar has been built at the Linate Prime area (GA area)

    All of this has been modelled so you will get an accurate 2021 looking airport scenery. Scenery to be released very soon!

    Milan Linate Airport is the third international airport of Milan, the second-largest city and largest urban area of Italy, behind Malpensa Airport and Orio al Serio Airport. It served 9,233,475 passengers in 2018, being the fifth busiest airport in Italy, and is used as a hub for Alitalia and Alitalia CityLiner.

