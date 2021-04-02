IndiaFoxtEcho Announces Partnership With Leonardo Company

In a growing effort to establish partnerships and collaborations, IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations has reached a license agreement with Leonardo Company for the development of recreational renditions of their aircraft starting from official 3D data. In 2020, IndiaFoxtEcho released the Microsoft Flight Simulator version of the MB.339, the mount of the Italian and UAE's national aerobatic teams, while the M346 advanced jet trainer is currently under development for multiple simulation platforms.

