Review: Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport

    Kerry Airport

    Publisher: Boundless Simulations

    Paul Mort

    $16.99
    Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport for X-Plane

    This is a review of Kerry Airport by X-Plane developer, Boundless Simulations. If you happened to read my last review, you'll know that their rendition of Isle Of Man (EGNS) scored very highly, and so I was eager to find out if Kerry Airport would maintain their impressive track record. Let's find out...

    Introduction

    Often called Farranfore Airport, Kerry Airport (EIKY) is an International Airport in Farranfore County Kerry, Ireland. It is 7 nautical miles (13 km; 8.1 mi) north of the Ring of Kerry, and 8 nautical miles (15 km; 9.2 mi) southeast of the county's capital, Tralee. In 2017 Kerry Airport handled 335,480 passengers, an increase of 3% over 2016.

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport for X-Plane

    The airport has developed from a runway of 1,090 metres x 23 metres commissioned in 1969, to a runway of 1,239m x 30m commissioned in 1989, and a new runway of 2,000m x 45m which opened in May 1994. In January 2020, Ryanair announced they would commence a twice weekly flight to Manchester (operating every Thursday and Sunday) from 29th March 2020.

    Airport Walkabout

    An initial look around the airport was highly favorable. I made a start at the east general aviation hangar, and was presented with some nicely modelled static aircraft.

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport for X-Plane

    From my vantage point above the hangar, I could see a very nice representation of the Irish countryside, complete with rural buildings, roads and farm animals.

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport for X-Plane     Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport for X-Plane

    Moving on, I headed towards the main airport car park, which I am happy to say contained no ortho vehicles (one of my pet hates). Each car was a 3D model, and for someone who enjoys the smaller details in life, I really appreciated this.

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport for X-Plane     Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport for X-Plane

    To the rear of the car park is a fuel depot with 3D tanker trucks. I'm not sure if these are custom made, but they worked well enough and fitted in with their surroundings.

    Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport for X-Plane    x Boundless Simulations - Kerry Airport for X-Plane

