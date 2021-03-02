Rotate Releases Video Of WIP MD-11 For X-Plane 11

Work-in-Progress video of the Rotate MD-11. X-Plane 11 in-game footage with no addons. Originally announced in May 2017, Rotate has provided regular updates as they make progress on this airliner but there is still no indication on when it will be completed.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 is an American wide-body airliner manufactured by American McDonnell Douglas (MDD) and later by Boeing. Following DC-10 development studies, the program was launched on December 30, 1986. Assembly of the first prototype began on March 9, 1988, it rolled out in September 1989 and made its maiden flight on January 10, 1990. FAA certification was achieved on November 8, the first delivery was to Finnair on December 7, and it entered service on the 20th.

