Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

Introduction

This is the sleek, high performance French 4 seater 'Trinidad' by Socata Aerospace in France. This 250 HP Turbocharged Edition of the Trinidad line, the TB-21 GT, is a fast cruiser, hitting cruise speeds of 200 MPH or 180+ knots. Some were fitted with oxygen systems for high altitude cruising, up to 25,000 feet ASL. She was designed with a very advanced interior with automotive style instrument panel featuring 'instrument pods' similar to the Lotus Esprit and Lamborghini Countach of that era. Even today, her instrument panel design is more advanced in appearence to other manufacturers.

Features

22 (twenty two) different paint schemes!

3 different interior themes: gray, tan, neon euro blue

Extreme detail virtual cockpit with updated and modified mesh, mapping, and graphics

Disappearing control yoke for visibility

Extreme high-resolution textures in PBR format complete with bump mapping

Asobo high end avionics including their GNS530 and GNS430 GPS systems

Sound pack is also an Asobo creation with some incredible sound effects that only MSFS sound systems feature which include bumping sounds, performance maneuver 'groans' from the airframe, and other cool effects

Fold up arm rests

Purchase Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS