  • Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-02-2021 05:47 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Introduction

    This is the sleek, high performance French 4 seater 'Trinidad' by Socata Aerospace in France. This 250 HP Turbocharged Edition of the Trinidad line, the TB-21 GT, is a fast cruiser, hitting cruise speeds of 200 MPH or 180+ knots. Some were fitted with oxygen systems for high altitude cruising, up to 25,000 feet ASL. She was designed with a very advanced interior with automotive style instrument panel featuring 'instrument pods' similar to the Lotus Esprit and Lamborghini Countach of that era. Even today, her instrument panel design is more advanced in appearence to other manufacturers.

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Features

    • 22 (twenty two) different paint schemes!
    • 3 different interior themes: gray, tan, neon euro blue
    • Extreme detail virtual cockpit with updated and modified mesh, mapping, and graphics
    • Disappearing control yoke for visibility
    • Extreme high-resolution textures in PBR format complete with bump mapping
    • Asobo high end avionics including their GNS530 and GNS430 GPS systems
    • Sound pack is also an Asobo creation with some incredible sound effects that only MSFS sound systems feature which include bumping sounds, performance maneuver 'groans' from the airframe, and other cool effects
    • Fold up arm rests

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Purchase Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: pops52 Today, 07:27 PM Go to last post
    Ralie25

    Stock CJ4 - is it better

    Thread Starter: Ralie25

    Hi all, Last time I used the stock CJ4 I was almost horrified...nothing really seemed to work properly. So, have MS fixed this? Can you get...

    Last Post By: dnpaul Today, 06:50 PM Go to last post
    old_wombat

    Can genuine "metallic" / "reflective" textures be made? Does FS9 support them?

    Thread Starter: old_wombat

    Well the title asks it all. I have this fabulous ancient X24 spacecraft, with excellent "ordinary" textures (pic 1). But the real X24 (pic 2) is made...

    Last Post By: aerofoto Today, 06:43 PM Go to last post
    Cas141

    Dc3 navigation , particularly to land. Advice please

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    Started to fly Dc3. The aeromarket freeware seems best, keeps things authentic. I've flown classic jets - Trident , Comet, using ILS and land using...

    Last Post By: Cas141 Today, 06:22 PM Go to last post