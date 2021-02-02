  • Taburet - Night3D Austria for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-02-2021 02:09 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Night3D Austria for MSFS

    The first Night3D package for MSFS, introducing coverage for the whole of Austria. What exactly does Night3D do to enhance the MSFS lights system? Night3D introduces new lamps into the existing ecosystem and is designed to work together with default lights. It is designed to create in the nocturnal MSFS world those little details the night brings with its darkness. The lamps are strategically positioned to illuminate buildings with emmissive 3D light and reflections taking advantage of new MSFS reflective surfaces. They are designed to be just a little bit bigger than default lights to enhance their visibility and lightness.

    Taburet - Night3D Austria for MSFS

    Night3D is a not invasive scenery; it is designed to avoid light overcrowding. Night3D targets urban areas where there are buildings, lighting up buildings and roads only in residential areas for the whole country they cover. For example, it will not add light on motorways or major roads as MSFS is already covered. Instead it will light up the residential roads, buildings, courtyards and alleyways to mention a few.

    Night3D is designed to make the most of MSFS new materials. It provides light reflections on ground, water, ice, windows, roofs or any native MSFS material designed to reflect light. Night3D works hard at night and rests in the day when the lamps are still visible but in 'Off' mode. Night3D is strategically positioned to resemble lamp-posts; we chose a shape and size to make sure it is visible for aircraft when flying over at night.

    Taburet - Night3D Austria for MSFS

    Although the MSFS night world is very different than predecessors flight simulators, visibility for external 3D objects is reduced. We made sure as far as possible to overcome the limitation by blending Night3D effects with default lights effect to an obvious and sudden loading of light effects. Night3D Austria adds approximately one million lamps and covers the whole of Austria.

    Taburet - Night3D Austria for MSFS

    Purchase Taburet - Night3D Austria for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    fs2020 VR recommendations....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Ok seen a few videos of pilots using VR headsets, I'm impressed with the visual quality.... I remember years back in the 2004 sim the VR sets where...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 03:02 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Really Simple Question -- CJ4

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Would someone please tell me how you set a GPS destination in the CJ4? There is no "Direct to . . ." button. So let's say -- (1) you haven't...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:22 PM Go to last post
    faton102

    Just a curious question...

    Thread Starter: faton102

    I wonder why we still have no good Kansai(RJBB) and Hiroshima(RJOA) Sceneries(That not a payware) after like over 15 years on fs2004? (And yeah,...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 01:47 PM Go to last post
    grabird

    How to change fuel consumption settings?

    Thread Starter: grabird

    I usually fly with the default King Air 350 twin, and I've found that MS's settings that generate the flight plan estimates are ludicrous,...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post