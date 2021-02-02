Taburet - Night3D Austria for MSFS

The first Night3D package for MSFS, introducing coverage for the whole of Austria. What exactly does Night3D do to enhance the MSFS lights system? Night3D introduces new lamps into the existing ecosystem and is designed to work together with default lights. It is designed to create in the nocturnal MSFS world those little details the night brings with its darkness. The lamps are strategically positioned to illuminate buildings with emmissive 3D light and reflections taking advantage of new MSFS reflective surfaces. They are designed to be just a little bit bigger than default lights to enhance their visibility and lightness.

Night3D is a not invasive scenery; it is designed to avoid light overcrowding. Night3D targets urban areas where there are buildings, lighting up buildings and roads only in residential areas for the whole country they cover. For example, it will not add light on motorways or major roads as MSFS is already covered. Instead it will light up the residential roads, buildings, courtyards and alleyways to mention a few.

Night3D is designed to make the most of MSFS new materials. It provides light reflections on ground, water, ice, windows, roofs or any native MSFS material designed to reflect light. Night3D works hard at night and rests in the day when the lamps are still visible but in 'Off' mode. Night3D is strategically positioned to resemble lamp-posts; we chose a shape and size to make sure it is visible for aircraft when flying over at night.

Although the MSFS night world is very different than predecessors flight simulators, visibility for external 3D objects is reduced. We made sure as far as possible to overcome the limitation by blending Night3D effects with default lights effect to an obvious and sudden loading of light effects. Night3D Austria adds approximately one million lamps and covers the whole of Austria.

Purchase Taburet - Night3D Austria for MSFS