Aerosoft Posts New Screen Shots For Chania Airport

In their forums, Aerosoft has posted an update on their progress on Aerosoft Airport: Chania for MSFS 2020. As they get closer to release the pictures offer a tour of some of the interesting spots around the airport, showing off little details like light poles, runway signs, ILS equipment, etc.

Source

Aerosoft New Info On Airport Chania MSFS

Aerosoft - Airport Vitoria-Foronda for MSFS