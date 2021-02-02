  • BinerSim Announces Halim Perdanakusuma Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-02-2021 11:41 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    BinerSim Announces Halim Perdanakusuma Airport For MSFS

    Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport is an international airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. The airport is located in East Jakarta and the airfield is conjoined with the Halim Perdanakusuma air force base of the IDAF.

    Aside from commercial scheduled flights, this airport is also used for military, private and presidential purposes. The airport is used for corporate aviation with frequent arrivals and departures of corporate aircraft both domestically and internationally. About 5.6 million passengers used the airport in 2016.

    BinerSim Announces Halim Perdanakusuma Airport For MSFS

    BinerSim Announces Halim Perdanakusuma Airport For MSFS

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    grabird

    How to change fuel consumption settings?

    Thread Starter: grabird

    I usually fly with the default King Air 350 twin, and I've found that MS's settings that generate the flight plan estimates are ludicrous,...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post
    Cas141

    Dc3 navigation , particularly to land. Advice please

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    Started to fly Dc3. The aeromarket freeware seems best, keeps things authentic. I've flown classic jets - Trident , Comet, using ILS and land using...

    Last Post By: Cas141 Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Really Simple Question -- CJ4

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Would someone please tell me how you set a GPS destination in the CJ4? There is no "Direct to . . ." button. So let's say -- (1) you haven't...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:12 PM Go to last post
    old_wombat

    Can genuine "metallic" / "reflective" textures be made? Does FS9 support them?

    Thread Starter: old_wombat

    Well the title asks it all. I have this fabulous ancient X24 spacecraft, with excellent "ordinary" textures (pic 1). But the real X24 (pic 2) is made...

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 12:22 PM Go to last post