BinerSim Announces Halim Perdanakusuma Airport For MSFS

Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport is an international airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. The airport is located in East Jakarta and the airfield is conjoined with the Halim Perdanakusuma air force base of the IDAF.

Aside from commercial scheduled flights, this airport is also used for military, private and presidential purposes. The airport is used for corporate aviation with frequent arrivals and departures of corporate aircraft both domestically and internationally. About 5.6 million passengers used the airport in 2016.

Source