Additional Preview Images Of IndiaFoxtEcho T-45 Goshawk

Dusting off my (poor) carrier landing skills with some FCLP training at NAS Key West (Beta version of the upcoming scenery by SkyDesigners)... one of the worst aspects of MSFS is that military airports have civilian structures and are populated with GA airplanes, which breaks the immersion a little. It is great to see that scenery developers are starting to fix this with proper military airbases.

Well, in reality the main purpose of these flights is to test the latest iteration of the flight model, which incorporates feedback we have received from real-world T-45 pilots.

We are working to complete a Beta test version in a week or so, and (fingers crossed) release the package by the end of February/beginning of March.

The McDonnell Douglas T-45 Goshawk is a highly modified version of the British BAE Systems Hawk land-based training jet aircraft. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas and British Aerospace, the T-45 is used by the United States Navy as an aircraft carrier-capable trainer.

