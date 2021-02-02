  • Additional Preview Images Of IndiaFoxtEcho T-45 Goshawk

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-02-2021 11:20 AM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments

    Additional Preview Images Of IndiaFoxtEcho T-45 Goshawk

    Dusting off my (poor) carrier landing skills with some FCLP training at NAS Key West (Beta version of the upcoming scenery by SkyDesigners)... one of the worst aspects of MSFS is that military airports have civilian structures and are populated with GA airplanes, which breaks the immersion a little. It is great to see that scenery developers are starting to fix this with proper military airbases.

    Additional Preview Images Of IndiaFoxtEcho T-45 Goshawk

    Well, in reality the main purpose of these flights is to test the latest iteration of the flight model, which incorporates feedback we have received from real-world T-45 pilots.

    We are working to complete a Beta test version in a week or so, and (fingers crossed) release the package by the end of February/beginning of March.

    Additional Preview Images Of IndiaFoxtEcho T-45 Goshawk

    The McDonnell Douglas T-45 Goshawk is a highly modified version of the British BAE Systems Hawk land-based training jet aircraft. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas and British Aerospace, the T-45 is used by the United States Navy as an aircraft carrier-capable trainer.

    Source
    Indiafoxtecho Quick Update On T-45

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    grabird

    How to change fuel consumption settings?

    Thread Starter: grabird

    I usually fly with the default King Air 350 twin, and I've found that MS's settings that generate the flight plan estimates are ludicrous,...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post
    Cas141

    Dc3 navigation , particularly to land. Advice please

    Thread Starter: Cas141

    Started to fly Dc3. The aeromarket freeware seems best, keeps things authentic. I've flown classic jets - Trident , Comet, using ILS and land using...

    Last Post By: Cas141 Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Really Simple Question -- CJ4

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    Would someone please tell me how you set a GPS destination in the CJ4? There is no "Direct to . . ." button. So let's say -- (1) you haven't...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:12 PM Go to last post
    old_wombat

    Can genuine "metallic" / "reflective" textures be made? Does FS9 support them?

    Thread Starter: old_wombat

    Well the title asks it all. I have this fabulous ancient X24 spacecraft, with excellent "ordinary" textures (pic 1). But the real X24 (pic 2) is made...

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 12:22 PM Go to last post