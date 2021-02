Update From Laminar Research on X-Plane Mobile SR22

Our new SR22 (coming soon to X-Plane Mobile) has a G1000 that's a little bit different than those we've shipped in the past. Instead of using dials to add text (for waypoints, etc.), it has a handy QWERTY keyboard!

The Cirrus SR22 is a single-engine four or five seat composite aircraft built from 2001 by Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth, Minnesota. It is a development of the Cirrus SR20, with a larger wing, higher fuel capacity, and a more powerful, 310-horsepower engine.

