VOR Tutorial With Navigraph - TBM 930 - MSFS 2020

    Published on 02-02-2021  
    By thecorporatepilotdad

    A VOR Tutorial with Navigraph in Microsoft Flight Simulator where fancy terms are kept as simple as possible. Navigraph helps make this tutorial better by showing aircraft position on a map for reference. I have left out most of the technical terms in an effort to teach the basics of VOR. In the tutorial you will learn how to track both to and from a VOR on an airway.

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    About Navigraph

    For a decade and a half, Navigraph has been the flightsim community's trusted source for updated navdata and charts. Navigraph charts are kept up to date with the world's largest coverage of airport charts supplied by Jeppesen. Covering 6800 airports in 230 countries, with moving maps and a route planner, this software will be a powerful addition to your flightsim experience.

