TopSkills New Video: Jet Simming in MSFS 2020 - En Route

Learn to Simulate Fast and Powerful Aircraft

Aviation’s fastest and heaviest aircraft require special skills and knowledge. Jet procedures keep pilots busy from beginning to end. Make your jet simulations as realistic as possible by applying the same procedures real pilots routinely use.

Apply Instrument Flight Rules

Instrument flight rules (IFR) are required for almost all jet flights. Learn about requesting and receiving IFR clearances to taxi to runways and fly your jet. See where to find more information.

Start at Gate or Parking

Request and receive clearances and services.

Clearance to fly IFR

Clearance to taxi to the active

Pushback

Taxi to the Active Runway

Learn basic taxiing procedures:

Requesting pushback

Taxiing at safe speeds

Following airport signs to the active runway

Deflecting flaps

Setting heading bug for take-off.

Taking Off

Learn about take-off procedures used by jet pilots at every airport.

Requesting and receiving clearance

Taxiing onto runway

Aligning centerline

Advancing throttles

Reading engine gauges

Using V speeds

Lifting off

Retracting landing gear

Climbing Out

Engaging autopilot and autothrottle

Retracting flaps

Changing heading

Maintaining proper airspeed

Changing vertical speed

Resetting altimeter

Cruising

Managing power settings

Keeping safe airspeeds

Changing to Mach

Maintaining altitudes and headings

Monitoring fuel usage

Descending

Using autopilot to descend

Applying best descent rate

Maintaining safe and legal airspeed

Changing from Mach

Adjusting altimeter

Approaching

Entering approach in FMC

Using Nav function

Or resetting the heading bug

Following ILS and glide slope

Preparing for landing

Deflecting flaps

Arming spoilers

Landing

Crossing threshold

Touching down

Braking

Taxiing to parking

Use Bonus Materials

Three bonus items are included for helping you simulate realistically:

A complete transcript for easy reference so you don’t need to take notes.

My latest quick checklist card for use next to your simulator.

My standard V-Speed card for quick reference.

An Advanced Skill

Simulating jet flight is an advanced skill. You need to know how to fly an aircraft in the first place, and how to read its instruments and use its controls. You need to rely solely on instruments without seeing visual references outside the aircraft. Using official aviation charts is extremely beneficial.

