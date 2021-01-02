  • TopSkills New Video: Jet Simming in MSFS 2020 - En Route

    TopSkills New Video: Jet Simming in MSFS 2020 - En Route

    Learn to Simulate Fast and Powerful Aircraft

    Aviation’s fastest and heaviest aircraft require special skills and knowledge. Jet procedures keep pilots busy from beginning to end. Make your jet simulations as realistic as possible by applying the same procedures real pilots routinely use.

    Apply Instrument Flight Rules

    Instrument flight rules (IFR) are required for almost all jet flights. Learn about requesting and receiving IFR clearances to taxi to runways and fly your jet. See where to find more information.

    Start at Gate or Parking

    Request and receive clearances and services.

    • Clearance to fly IFR
    • Clearance to taxi to the active
    • Pushback

    Taxi to the Active Runway

    Learn basic taxiing procedures:

    • Requesting pushback
    • Taxiing at safe speeds
    • Following airport signs to the active runway
    • Deflecting flaps
    • Setting heading bug for take-off.

    Taking Off

    Learn about take-off procedures used by jet pilots at every airport.

    • Requesting and receiving clearance
    • Taxiing onto runway
    • Aligning centerline
    • Advancing throttles
    • Reading engine gauges
    • Using V speeds
    • Lifting off
    • Retracting landing gear

    Climbing Out

    • Engaging autopilot and autothrottle
    • Retracting flaps
    • Changing heading
    • Maintaining proper airspeed
    • Changing vertical speed
    • Resetting altimeter

    Cruising

    • Managing power settings
    • Keeping safe airspeeds
    • Changing to Mach
    • Maintaining altitudes and headings
    • Monitoring fuel usage

    Descending

    • Using autopilot to descend
    • Applying best descent rate
    • Maintaining safe and legal airspeed
    • Changing from Mach
    • Adjusting altimeter

    Approaching

    • Entering approach in FMC
    • Using Nav function
    • Or resetting the heading bug
    • Following ILS and glide slope
    • Preparing for landing
    • Deflecting flaps
    • Arming spoilers

    Landing

    • Crossing threshold
    • Touching down
    • Braking
    • Taxiing to parking

    Use Bonus Materials

    Three bonus items are included for helping you simulate realistically:

    • A complete transcript for easy reference so you don’t need to take notes.
    • My latest quick checklist card for use next to your simulator.
    • My standard V-Speed card for quick reference.

    An Advanced Skill

    Simulating jet flight is an advanced skill. You need to know how to fly an aircraft in the first place, and how to read its instruments and use its controls. You need to rely solely on instruments without seeing visual references outside the aircraft. Using official aviation charts is extremely beneficial.

    Purchase TopSkills – Jet Simming in MSFS 2020 – En Route
    See other TopSkills training videos

