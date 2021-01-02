  • VSKLABS News On Rutan Model-158 Project

    VSKLABS News On Rutan Model-158 Project

    The VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research...NEWS FLASH!

    Fascinating development: The VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 project is being developed in two separate versions: One version is replicating the real 'Pond-Racer' configuration which included two automotive Nissan VG-30 V-6 engines (600 hp each, with modifications to exceed 1000 hp).

    The second version is a fictional, yet a plausible configuration, equipped with two PT-6A 600-700 hp engines (Work-In-Progress screen shot is attached).

    Implementing PT-6 engines into the Model-158 is quite plausible in terms of structural design and engine compartments volumes. In fact, it is a much more efficient, reliable and economical propulsion system which is "tailored" for the Model-158. Simulating the Model-158 with a robust turboprop engines simulation is a perfect choice, in terms of...everything!

    The VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 PT-6A version will introduce a highly defined and authentic PT-6A engine simulation, along with the full "PT-6 set" of cockpit engine-instrumentation, to allow a true-to-life operation and handling of the PT-6A engines.

    The VSKYLABS Model-158 will also include enhanced avionics and systems to extend its usability. It is not only an experimental racing aircraft, but also decent GA/Sport aircraft.

    VSKYLABS Shares Cockpit For Aeroprakt A22-LS
    VSKYLABS - 2021 Development News Flash
    VSKYLABS Update on ATV for X-Plane

