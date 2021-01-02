  • Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - Crossing the World for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-01-2021  
    0 Comments

    Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - Crossing the World for MSFS

    A trip around the World in a new brand livery for the default Asobo Beechcraft King Air 350. The tour recreates the feat accomplished by Ravinder K. Bansal, a man with a mission. He as flown a plane solo around the world to raise 750,000 USD for an hospital in his home town in Ambala, India.

    You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD. So enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes, so different for each nation you will cross. Hours and hours of pure fun, indulging your passion for flying at the same time.

    Features

    • A complete Bush Trip around the world with a lots of points of interest included in the flight plan, all documented with descriptions and photos visible in the Nav Log. In addition, the missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.
    • Custom Settings. You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. Also the Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends. Refueling option available too.
    • New livery for the default Asobo Beechcraft King Air 350 in Perfect Flight colors but you can use any plane in your fleet.

    Bush Trip information

    • Flight Length: 20888 nm
    • Flight Duration: 89:15
    • Number of Legs: 34
    • Longest Leg: 03:45
    • Shortest Leg: 00:58

    Purchase Perfect Flight - Bush Trip - Crossing the World for MSFS
    See other Perfect Flight add-ons for MSFS 2020

