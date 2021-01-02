TDM Scenery Design Showcases Caracas Airport For MSFS

We come with a new update of our next airport: SVCS - Caracas Airport - Oscar Machado Zuloaga.

As you know we are working at full power in our next Venezuelan airport, this is the most important national and international private aviation airport in the country, with hangars for more than 300 aircraft, with official workshops and hangars for Cessna, Beechcraft, Bell and many more.

We are currently finishing the international area which is where customs, the control tower, the fire department and some offices for flight dispatch are located.

The domestic terminal, the runway, the land and the tunnel that passes under the runway are finished.

Next week we will start the construction of all the hangars.

We have estimated the launch of this airport for the end of February, it will be sold on our web site and marketplace and we will study the possibility of selling it in other stores.

The airport will have a value of 8.45 euros.

We leave some images of the progress, remember that it is a work in progress and these images do not reflect at all the final result.

Monday February 1st, we start the week and the month at the same time with good news. The international area of the Caracas Airport is already finished and we want to show you some pictures. We have been working very hard all the weekend to add the details that make our work your specialty, details of course based on real elements of the airport. Enjoy the images.

