Lionheart Creations Progressing on Socata TB

    Update! Build 3.2 is now flowing out.

    Fixes to the sleek French Rocket:

    • Instruments now visible from exterior that were messed up by the 3.1 update.
    • Extreme haze on night time GPS fonts has been repaired and is now normal.
    • Environment Occlusion mesh created for virtual cockpit model that keeps out rain and 'white stuff' (as the Canadians call it... Snow... ).

    Doors do not open for a reason. They do open, but the Asobo system creates a 'click box', a mouse rect 'box' around the item structure that animates. With the Trinidad, it has gull wing doors, they wrap up over the head of the pilot. This means in the sim, that animation part fills the cockpit and pilot area with a click zone, a 'MouseRect'. This also means that when you click on ANYTHING in the VC, it says 'Door Open'... That is why we do not have doors that open. Carenado has some that work because Cessnas have flat doors. The 'click box' doesn't extend into the pilot area.

    That's why. I love crazy animations! I have the goofiest, wildest animating stuff. The Tailwinds have 'sandwhiches' that fly out of the rear area cooler box to the front seat! Crazy animations. I want those doors to animate worse then you guys, lol...

    Patience... Waiting on Asobo. They have done amazing so far. I have faith they will get it all working right.

    Most of us developers didn't even know about the Occlusion box to keep rain out. I found out about it around launch time. I was wondering why snow was getting into the plane. You didn't have that back in P3D or FSX or FS2004... Amazing tech.

