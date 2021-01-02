  • Historic Airline Group February 2021 Update

    Historic Airline Group

    A lot is happening at HAG right now!

    Qantas: We have just redone Qantas Airlines. New, historically-correct routes for the Super Connies from1958, Electras from 1962, 707 from 1968, B747 from 1985. This was a big project that took quite some time to complete properly. This is a great time to explore routes Down Under, for it's summertime down there now!

    Piedmont: We deleted the old 727 routes and replaced them with historically-correct routes. We now have both the -100 & -200 series flights, representing 1978 and 1983 respectfully. Overall, our Piedmont 727 flights have nearly tripled! We hope to redo the 737 flights this spring.

    Destination of the Month: Our destination airport of the Month for February is Miami, Florida. Miami International Airport is the United States primary entry from the Caribbean and South America. Overall, it is the 13th busiest airport in the US, but for international travel it ranks 3rd. Many airlines have used Miami as a hub, including American, Braniff, Eastern and National Airlines to name but a few. PanAm Field opened in 1928, centered near the threshold of today's runway 26R. In 1931 Eastern began, followed by National in 1936. It was adjacent to a similar field known as Miami City Airport, but the two were normally considered as one airport divided by a railroad track. In 1945 the city of Miami took over control of the airport from the Army, who moved to Homestead AFB. Business boomed. The railroad tracks were rerouted and runways expanded. Every type of Douglas and Boeing was flying into Miami. From DC-3's to 747's, the Historical Airline Group has over 35 airlines flying to Miami International, 389+ flights altogether. Eastern dominates Miami of course, but almost everyone else has at least one flight to Miami.

    Aircraft of the Month: The Douglas DC-8 (all series). Eighty-five DC-8 flights call Miami their destination at HAG. Remember, anyone logging a trip to Miami in a DC-8 gets double miles!

    www.historicairlinegroup.com

