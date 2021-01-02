  • Canadian Xpress February 2021 Monthly Challenge

    Canadian Xpress February 2021 Monthly Challenge

    Kahului is located on the Hawaiian Island of Maui. Approach to this airport is normally from the south, that brings you in between volcanic peaks on your left at 6,000 feet and on your right at 10,000 feet above sea level. To land at an airport only 22 feet above sea level. This visual distraction along with the winds that funnel between the peaks makes Kahului a very challenging airport.

    Your mission is to fly from Honolulu (PHNL) to Kahului (PHOG) with the Canadian Xpress® freeware or payware Airbus A32-211, Boeing 737-700 or Boeing 737-900 that are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but for only the Monthly Challenge. You may also fly any Canadian Xpress® Twin Engine Turbo Prop aircraft you have the rank to fly.

    Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The February 2021 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from February 1st until February 28th, 2021.

