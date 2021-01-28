  • Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-31-2021 02:37 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for X-Plane 11

    RJAA Tokyo Narita XP is a highly detailed scenery of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan. This product is compatible with Laminar Research X-Plane 11.

    Narita International Airport is an international airport serving the Greater Tokyo Area of Japan. It is located approximately 60 kilometers (37 mi) east of central Tokyo in Narita, Chiba. Narita is the busiest airport in Japan by international passenger and international cargo traffic. In 2018, Narita had 33.4 million international passengers and 2.2 million tonnes of international cargo. In 2018, Narita was also the second-busiest airport in Japan in terms of aircraft movements and the tenth-busiest air freight hub in the world. Its 4,000-meter (13,123 ft) main runway is the longest runway in Japan. Narita serves as the main international hub of Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Nippon Cargo Airlines, and as a hub for low-cost carriers Jetstar Japan and Peach.

    Features

    • High quality model of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, with extensive details throughout the whole airport
    • Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control towers, and some hangars
    • Optional static aircraft, advanced lighting, extensive mesh design with precise runway vertical profiles, PBR materials, significant orthophoto coverage
    • Animated jetways, VGDS, marshallers, custom animated vehicles (SAM plugin)

    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for X-Plane 11
    Also available for Prepar3D v4/v5

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    SAM Hunter

    Grounded!

    Thread Starter: SAM Hunter

    This Flight Simulator needs more than ever external instruments like Saitek FIP's or Multi Panels. Sadly none work! And I cannot seem to get...

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 03:42 PM Go to last post
    Rockcliffe

    Upgrading to deluxe version

    Thread Starter: Rockcliffe

    I bought the standard MSFS version from the MS store the night it was released. I wasn’t sure how it would run on my system and whether I’d use it...

    Last Post By: Rockcliffe Today, 03:13 PM Go to last post
    Rockcliffe

    Something I learned today

    Thread Starter: Rockcliffe

    KATN. Atlanta Airport, Atlanta is not where you think it is and is no place to spawn your A320. Probably pretty good fishing though.

    Last Post By: Roger Wensley Today, 03:11 PM Go to last post
    who4ever

    Need suggestions for new graphics card

    Thread Starter: who4ever

    Hello and thank you for your time. I have downloaded and installed FS2020 and it won't run. Doesn't get past the updates. Just shuts off, or seems...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 03:00 PM Go to last post