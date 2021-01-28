Drzewiecki Design - RJAA Tokyo Narita for X-Plane 11

RJAA Tokyo Narita XP is a highly detailed scenery of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan. This product is compatible with Laminar Research X-Plane 11.

Narita International Airport is an international airport serving the Greater Tokyo Area of Japan. It is located approximately 60 kilometers (37 mi) east of central Tokyo in Narita, Chiba. Narita is the busiest airport in Japan by international passenger and international cargo traffic. In 2018, Narita had 33.4 million international passengers and 2.2 million tonnes of international cargo. In 2018, Narita was also the second-busiest airport in Japan in terms of aircraft movements and the tenth-busiest air freight hub in the world. Its 4,000-meter (13,123 ft) main runway is the longest runway in Japan. Narita serves as the main international hub of Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Nippon Cargo Airlines, and as a hub for low-cost carriers Jetstar Japan and Peach.

Features

High quality model of RJAA Narita airport in Tokyo, with extensive details throughout the whole airport

Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control towers, and some hangars

Optional static aircraft, advanced lighting, extensive mesh design with precise runway vertical profiles, PBR materials, significant orthophoto coverage

Animated jetways, VGDS, marshallers, custom animated vehicles (SAM plugin)

Also available for Prepar3D v4/v5