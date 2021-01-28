  • Orbx Releases Volanta Flight Tracker

    Orbx Releases Volanta Flight Tracker

    Volanta is an easy-to-use smart flight tracker that integrates all your flight data across all major sims.

    It offers an easy-to-use interface, which takes all the paperwork out of setting up a flight in your simulator - leaving you more time to enjoy your flight.

    Aircraft

    Volanta keeps track of your aircraft, anywhere in the world. Each aircraft has its own location, flight history, image, and accumulates flight hours (along with many other statistics).

    Intelligent Tracking

    Flight tracking is at Volanta's core, so we've put a lot of thought into efficiently tracking flights, so you can focus on what's important. We call this "get in and fly".

    Friends And Profiles

    One of the most rewarding aspects of flight simulation is flying with others. Volanta makes this fast and easy with our built-in friend system.

