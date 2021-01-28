TorqueSim Releases BN-2T Turbine Islander

The BN-2 Islander is a light twin designed in the 1960s as a regional airliner and utility aircraft and is still widely flown today. Thanks to its rugged construction and excellent short-field performance, this aircraft can be found with operators all over the world.

The BN-2B-26, equipped with two Lycoming O-540 engines has an 1800 pound useful load with full tanks and can carry nine passengers on missions with the shortest of runways. Additionally, it has a 675 nautical mile maximum range and 140-knot cruising speed which gives the BN-2B Islander enormous operational flexibility.

The BN-2T is equipped with 2 Allison 250 turboprop engines has an 1500 pound useful load with full tanks and can carry nine passengers. It has a 730 nautical mile maximum range and 170-knot cruising speed which gives the BN-2T Turbine Islander an even more diverse range of missions. These aircraft are the perfect addition to any simmer’s hangar!

Features

Highly detailed 3D model

Full PBR 4K Texturing

Custom Systems

Custom Avionics

High-fidelity FMOD sound pack, with sounds recorded from the real aircraft

Carefully tuned and tested flight model based on real life performance data and input from Islander pilots

X-Plane GNS530/GNS430 (Also supports the RealityXP GNS530/430)

Support for RealityXP GTN 750/650

AFM G5 Integration (requires a copy of the AFM G5 plugin)

Custom Load Manager

Persistent systems (switches return to the state which they were left)

Fully custom C++ Plugin using the X-Plane SDK

BN-2B: Includes 9 base liveries, a blank livery, and paint-kit, with over 35 community-made liveries available! See the liveries here

BN-2T: Includes 12 base liveries, a blank livery, and paint-kit! See the liveries here

