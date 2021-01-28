  • TorqueSim Releases BN-2T Turbine Islander

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-31-2021 11:04 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TorqueSim Releases BN-2T Turbine Islander

    The BN-2 Islander is a light twin designed in the 1960s as a regional airliner and utility aircraft and is still widely flown today. Thanks to its rugged construction and excellent short-field performance, this aircraft can be found with operators all over the world.

    The BN-2B-26, equipped with two Lycoming O-540 engines has an 1800 pound useful load with full tanks and can carry nine passengers on missions with the shortest of runways. Additionally, it has a 675 nautical mile maximum range and 140-knot cruising speed which gives the BN-2B Islander enormous operational flexibility.

    The BN-2T is equipped with 2 Allison 250 turboprop engines has an 1500 pound useful load with full tanks and can carry nine passengers. It has a 730 nautical mile maximum range and 170-knot cruising speed which gives the BN-2T Turbine Islander an even more diverse range of missions. These aircraft are the perfect addition to any simmer’s hangar!

    Features

    • Highly detailed 3D model
    • Full PBR 4K Texturing
    • Custom Systems
    • Custom Avionics
    • High-fidelity FMOD sound pack, with sounds recorded from the real aircraft
    • Carefully tuned and tested flight model based on real life performance data and input from Islander pilots
    • X-Plane GNS530/GNS430 (Also supports the RealityXP GNS530/430)
    • Support for RealityXP GTN 750/650
    • AFM G5 Integration (requires a copy of the AFM G5 plugin)
    • Custom Load Manager
    • Persistent systems (switches return to the state which they were left)
    • Fully custom C++ Plugin using the X-Plane SDK
    • BN-2B: Includes 9 base liveries, a blank livery, and paint-kit, with over 35 community-made liveries available! See the liveries here
    • BN-2T: Includes 12 base liveries, a blank livery, and paint-kit! See the liveries here

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Apollo212

    Frustrated Simmer can Anyone Help

    Thread Starter: Apollo212

    Hi In the past I have made a lot of posts about the A320 and the AP well I am getting fed up trying to stay positive about the Sim but its getting...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:36 PM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    Clear Skies over the Alps

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    Over Switzerland, en-route to LIMC Milan Malpensa I spotted a couple of frozen lakes - Brienzersee and Thunersee near LSMM Meiringen.

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 12:18 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    A Stormy Takeoff From KIAH

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of an American Airlines A320 taking off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (KIAH) in Houston, Texas this morning using the...

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 12:17 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Random websites opening when in FlightSim.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Whenever I open FlightSim another random website opens as well, when I click to close it another opens next to it. I'm still on Windows 7, using...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 12:08 PM Go to last post