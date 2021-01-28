TorqueSim Releases BN-2T Turbine Islander

The BN-2 Islander is a light twin designed in the 1960s as a regional airliner and utility aircraft and is still widely flown today. Thanks to its rugged construction and excellent short-field performance, this aircraft can be found with operators all over the world.
The BN-2B-26, equipped with two Lycoming O-540 engines has an 1800 pound useful load with full tanks and can carry nine passengers on missions with the shortest of runways. Additionally, it has a 675 nautical mile maximum range and 140-knot cruising speed which gives the BN-2B Islander enormous operational flexibility.
The BN-2T is equipped with 2 Allison 250 turboprop engines has an 1500 pound useful load with full tanks and can carry nine passengers. It has a 730 nautical mile maximum range and 170-knot cruising speed which gives the BN-2T Turbine Islander an even more diverse range of missions. These aircraft are the perfect addition to any simmer’s hangar!
Features
- Highly detailed 3D model
- Full PBR 4K Texturing
- Custom Systems
- Custom Avionics
- High-fidelity FMOD sound pack, with sounds recorded from the real aircraft
- Carefully tuned and tested flight model based on real life performance data and input from Islander pilots
- X-Plane GNS530/GNS430 (Also supports the RealityXP GNS530/430)
- Support for RealityXP GTN 750/650
- AFM G5 Integration (requires a copy of the AFM G5 plugin)
- Custom Load Manager
- Persistent systems (switches return to the state which they were left)
- Fully custom C++ Plugin using the X-Plane SDK
- BN-2B: Includes 9 base liveries, a blank livery, and paint-kit, with over 35 community-made liveries available! See the liveries here
- BN-2T: Includes 12 base liveries, a blank livery, and paint-kit! See the liveries here