Final Approach Simulations - Caribbean Airports for MSFS

Three Caribbean airports in one package! Piarco International Airport (POS/TTPP), located on the main island of Trinidad and Tobago; A.N.R. Robinson International Airport (TAB/TTCP) located on the island of Tobago, and Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND/TGPY) serving St. George's, the capital of Grenada. All three airports are completely modeled, with detailed buildings, ground textures, and static aircraft.

Features

Detailed main terminals, hangars, and airport buildings, modeled as they appear in real life.

Includes optional setting to add real-world airliners at main terminal gates.

Detailed high quality ground, runway, and taxiway textures

Uses default MSFS animated jetways at Piarco International.

Airport illuminated with lights at night.

Improved areas surrounding the airports at Tobago and Grenada.

