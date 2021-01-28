  • Final Approach Simulations - Caribbean Airports for MSFS

    Final Approach Simulations - Caribbean Airports for MSFS

    Three Caribbean airports in one package! Piarco International Airport (POS/TTPP), located on the main island of Trinidad and Tobago; A.N.R. Robinson International Airport (TAB/TTCP) located on the island of Tobago, and Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND/TGPY) serving St. George's, the capital of Grenada. All three airports are completely modeled, with detailed buildings, ground textures, and static aircraft.

    Features

    • Detailed main terminals, hangars, and airport buildings, modeled as they appear in real life.
    • Includes optional setting to add real-world airliners at main terminal gates.
    • Detailed high quality ground, runway, and taxiway textures
    • Uses default MSFS animated jetways at Piarco International.
    • Airport illuminated with lights at night.
    • Improved areas surrounding the airports at Tobago and Grenada.

    Purchase Final Approach Simulations - Caribbean Airports: Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada for MSFS
    See other scenery by Final Approach Simulations

