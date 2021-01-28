Final Approach Simulations - Caribbean Airports for MSFS

Three Caribbean airports in one package! Piarco International Airport (POS/TTPP), located on the main island of Trinidad and Tobago; A.N.R. Robinson International Airport (TAB/TTCP) located on the island of Tobago, and Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND/TGPY) serving St. George's, the capital of Grenada. All three airports are completely modeled, with detailed buildings, ground textures, and static aircraft.
Features
- Detailed main terminals, hangars, and airport buildings, modeled as they appear in real life.
- Includes optional setting to add real-world airliners at main terminal gates.
- Detailed high quality ground, runway, and taxiway textures
- Uses default MSFS animated jetways at Piarco International.
- Airport illuminated with lights at night.
- Improved areas surrounding the airports at Tobago and Grenada.
