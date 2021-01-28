Final Approach Simulations - KEWR Newark Liberty International for MSFS

Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) is a major US airport located in Newark, New Jersey and one of the three major airports in the New York metropolitan area. It serves hundreds of daily domestic and international flights from over 40 carriers.

Features

Detailed main terminals, hangars, and airport buildings, modeled exactly as they appear in real life.

Includes optional setting to add real-world airliners at main terminal gates.

Detailed high quality ground, runway, and taxiway textures.

Includes the new Terminal One in its current under construction state. When the real Terminal One is completed in 2022, we’ll provide a free update depicting it in its operational state.

Uses default MSFS animated jetways.

Extra ground vehicles populate the terminal gates.

Airport illuminated with lights at night.

Improved Ports Newark and Elizabeth, adding detailed buildings and realistic cranes.

Purchase Final Approach Simulations - KEWR Newark Liberty International for MSFS

See other scenery by Final Approach Simulations