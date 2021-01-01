  • Review: TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition

    Review: TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition

    By Ray Andersen

    Intro

    Quality hardware to increase the flight simulation experience is an everyday growing market and new products keep coming up and being released to the enthusiastic flight simulation community. Some of the hardware is good and some is outstanding with a high level of professionalism and quality.

    I had previously had the exquisite experience of testing a replica Airbus throttle quadrant created by ThrustMaster - that experience was totally awesome and using the throttle quadrant was a great way of bringing my flight simulation experience to a higher level. Today I am fortunate to be able to also test and review the new side pieces for this throttle quadrant, making the quadrant an even more interesting piece of hardware. The pack that is covered within this review is the TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition.

    Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition

    Packaging, Delivery and Assembly

    I ordered these new modules (side pieces) directly at Thrustmaster and the very same day I ordered them, I received an SMS from the forwarder FedEx that the pack was already received by them and the estimated delivery time would be the next day (Friday afternoon). This means that from I ordered the modules till I received them, was only 1.5 day for both packaging and the entire transport from their warehouse in France and to my address in Denmark. That is really quick which is perfect because when you order a new toy, you also want it super fast and this was just perfect.

    Both modules were packed within one box. The outer box was a transport box consisting of hard thick multi-layer cardboard, which is perfect for transportation and provides a great support for the inner box and the modules within. Inside the transport box was the display box which was made from thin cardboard and which also fitted perfectly into the transport box providing extra good support.

    Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition     Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition

    Opening the inner box I now found both modules nicely packed within a 2-piece form-shaped thin cardboard that created excellent support for each module. Additionally each module was also packed within a thin foil or plastic bag - I think to prevent potential scratching during packaging or un-packaging. Overall the packaging was superb with great support for the modules even during a long and bumpy delivery.

    Included in the box are the two modules, two connection cables type SATA, extra fittings and also extra screws. There are no tools included which is okay since a prerequisite for using these modules are, that you also have the throttle quadrant. Included in the throttle quadrant was a Phillips screwdriver and this one is all you need for the modules.

    There is no assembly needed to get the modules working other than connect each module to the throttle quadrant using the SATA connector cables included. However, I do recommend that you also mount the fittings using the screws to secure the modules properly to the throttle quadrant.

    Additionally there are also a very short assembly guide included which does not provide much information. Here I would recommend visiting the https://support.thrustmaster.com/ webpage where you can find the modules and select to download the manual/guide in PDF format. The download is quick due to a good connection to the server but also because the PDF file is not that big.

    The manual is named TCA Quadrant Add-On Airbus Edition and is a 287 pages long PDF manual describing all the various technical information. First there is a layout of the functions on each module and the possible customization that you can perform. Secondly there are a 'how-to-mount' the modules to the throttle quadrant using the fittings and screws and how to place the entire setup correctly on a support. There are also described how to install software drivers and how to map functions to each switch or lever, but this will be covered in the section of Connection And Performance.

    You don't have to read all the 287 pages since the manual is written in multiple languages to support most possible customers, and to make sure that most, if not all simmers, will understand and get all the basic information about the usage etc. of each module. Each language is about 14 pages long so it actually takes no time to complete the read. I would strongly recommend taking the time to read the manual just to get to know all of the functionality of the modules.

    Thrustmaster TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition

