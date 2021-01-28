  • Aerosoft - Airport Vitoria-Foronda for MSFS

    The airport of Vitoria (ICAO: LEVT) is a Spanish airport managed by AENA, built in 1980. It's located 8 km from the city center next to the village Antezana de Foronda, this is the reason why it's known as Foronda Airport.

    This airport has regular passenger flights operated by Ryanair, but it's mainly used for cargo transport, with airlines like Swiftair, DHL and ASL Belgium operating from there. It's Spain's 4th cargo airport according to the amount of cargo handled. In addition to this, the airport receives a lot of charter traffic, both from cargo and passenger airlines.

    Features

    • Color corrected HD ortho imagery for the airport
    • Realistic replication of Vitoria-Foronda airport
    • High-resolution buildings and clutter objects
    • Custom PBR ground materials
    • Custom randomized static aircraft matching the real traffic
    • Manually adapted mesh to match the real height differences
    • Correct night lighting on buildings, runway and taxiways

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Vitoria-Foronda for MSFS

