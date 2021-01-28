Aerosoft - Airport Vitoria-Foronda for MSFS

The airport of Vitoria (ICAO: LEVT) is a Spanish airport managed by AENA, built in 1980. It's located 8 km from the city center next to the village Antezana de Foronda, this is the reason why it's known as Foronda Airport.

This airport has regular passenger flights operated by Ryanair, but it's mainly used for cargo transport, with airlines like Swiftair, DHL and ASL Belgium operating from there. It's Spain's 4th cargo airport according to the amount of cargo handled. In addition to this, the airport receives a lot of charter traffic, both from cargo and passenger airlines.

Features

Color corrected HD ortho imagery for the airport

Realistic replication of Vitoria-Foronda airport

High-resolution buildings and clutter objects

Custom PBR ground materials

Custom randomized static aircraft matching the real traffic

Manually adapted mesh to match the real height differences

Correct night lighting on buildings, runway and taxiways

