Black Box Simulations Update Cessna L19 "Birddog" For MSFS

    Black Box Simulations Update Cessna L19

    MSFS Cessna L19 "Birddog" Update Version 1.6 available now.

    Additions to previous changelog:

    • New lighting system interior / exterior
    • Light splashes on ground
    • Volumetrics and shadow casting
    • All lights and switches now tied to MSFS defaults and keypresses
    • Custom lighting fx
    • 2 x new liveries "Cat Killers" and "Philadelphia Glider Council"

    The Cessna L-19/O-1 Bird Dog is a liaison and observation aircraft. It was the first all-metal fixed-wing aircraft ordered for and by the United States Army following the Army Air Forces' separation from it in 1947. The Bird Dog had a lengthy career in the U.S. military, as well as in other countries.

    On April 29, 1975, the day before the fall of Saigon during the Vietnam War, Republic of Vietnam Air Force Major Buang-Ly loaded his wife and five children into a two-seat Cessna O-1 Bird Dog and took off from Con Son Island. After evading enemy ground fire, Major Buang-Ly headed out to sea and spotted the aircraft carrier Midway. With only an hour of fuel remaining, he dropped a note asking that the deck be cleared so he could land. Knowing there was no room for this to happen, Midway's commanding officer, Captain (later Rear Admiral) Lawrence Chambers ordered US$10 million worth of South Vietnamese Bell UH-1 Iroquois ("Huey") helicopters to be pushed overboard into the South China Sea. The Bird Dog that Major Buang-Ly landed aboard Midway is now on display at the National Naval Aviation Museum at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

